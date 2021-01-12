Scoreboard roundup — 1/6/21
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Orlando 105, Cleveland 94
Indiana 114, Houston 107
Philadelphia 141, Washington 136
New York 112, Utah 100
Charlotte 102, Atlanta 94
Boston 107, Miami 105
Oklahoma City 111, New Orleans 110
Milwaukee 130, Detroit 115
Phoenix 123, Toronto 115
Sacramento 128, Chicago 124
LA Clippers 108, Golden State 101
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baylor 76, Oklahoma 61
Creighton 89, Seton Hall 53
Tennessee 79, Arkansas 74
Michigan 82, Minnesota 57
Houston 70, Wichita St. 63
Louisville 73, Virginia Tech 71
Duke 83, Boston College 82
Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61
Saint Louis at La Salle (Postponed)
Florida St. at Syracuse (Postponed)
