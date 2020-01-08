Scoreboard roundup — 1/7/20
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Detroit 115, Cleveland 113
Portland 101, Toronto 99
Oklahoma 111, Brooklyn 103 — OT
Memphis 119, Minnesota 112
Sacramento 114, Phoenix 103
L.A. Lakers 117, New York 87
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Arizona 5, Florida 2
Washington 6, Ottawa 1
Tampa Bay 9, Vancouver 2
NY Islanders 4, New Jersey 3 — OT
Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4 — OT
NY Rangers 5, Colorado 3
Detroit 4, Montreal 3
Boston 6, Nashville 2
St. Louis 3, San Jose 2
Calgary 2, Chicago 1
Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3
Colombus 4, Anaheim 3
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Maryland 67, Ohio State 55
Boston College 60, Virginia 53
Louisville 74, Miami 58
Rutgers 72, Penn State 61
Baylor 57, Texas Tech 52
Kentucky 78, Georgia 69
Villanova 64, Creighton 59
