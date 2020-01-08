Scoreboard roundup — 1/7/20

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Detroit 115, Cleveland 113

Portland 101, Toronto 99

Oklahoma 111, Brooklyn 103 — OT

Memphis 119, Minnesota 112

Sacramento 114, Phoenix 103

L.A. Lakers 117, New York 87



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Arizona 5, Florida 2

Washington 6, Ottawa 1

Tampa Bay 9, Vancouver 2

NY Islanders 4, New Jersey 3 — OT

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4 — OT

NY Rangers 5, Colorado 3

Detroit 4, Montreal 3

Boston 6, Nashville 2

St. Louis 3, San Jose 2

Calgary 2, Chicago 1

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

Colombus 4, Anaheim 3

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Maryland 67, Ohio State 55

Boston College 60, Virginia 53

Louisville 74, Miami 58

Rutgers 72, Penn State 61

Baylor 57, Texas Tech 52

Kentucky 78, Georgia 69

Villanova 64, Creighton 59

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.