Scoreboard roundup — 10/10/19

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

New England 35, NY Giants 14



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Detroit 4, Montreal 2

SO Edmonton 4, New Jersey 3

Pittsburgh 2, Anaheim 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

St. Louis 6, Ottawa 4

Nashville 6, Washington 5

Winnipeg 5, Minnesota 2

San Jose 5, Chicago 4

SO Calgary 3, Dallas 2

Colorado 4, Boston 2

Arizona 4, Vegas 1



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Houston 118, Toronto 111

Brooklyn 114, L.A. Lakers 111

Oklahoma City 110, New Zealand 84

Portland 104, Maccabi 68

Sacramento 105, Phoenix 88

Denver 111, L.A. Clippers 91

Golden State 143, Minnesota 123

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington 89, Connecticut 78

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.