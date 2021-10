Scoreboard roundup — 10/14/21

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE SCOREBOARD

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

LA Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1 (LA wins 3-2)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Atlanta 127, Miami 92

Brooklyn 107, Minnesota 101

Denver 113 Oklahoma City 107 (OT)

Sacramento 116, LA Lakers 112

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo 5, Montreal 1

Ottawa 3, Toronto 2

Columbus 8, Arizona 2

Florida 5, Pittsburgh 4 (OT)

Dallas 3, NY Rangers 2 (OT)

Carolina 6, NY Islanders 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 6 (OT)

Final Seattle 4 Nashville 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 28, Philadelphia 22

