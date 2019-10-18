Scoreboard roundup — 10/17/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Houston 8, NY Yankees 3
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
Miami 107, Orlando 98
Chicago 111, Atlanta 93
Milwaukee 118, Minnesota 96
Denver 110, Portland 104
Dallas 102, LA Clippers 87
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 – SO
Montreal 4, Minnesota 0
New Jersey 5, NY Rangers 2
Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3
NY Islanders 3 Winnipeg 1
Calgary 5, Detroit 1
Arizona 5, Nashville 2
Vegas 3, Ottawa 2
Buffalo 3, LA Kings 0
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Kansas City 30, Denver 6
