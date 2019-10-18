Scoreboard roundup — 10/17/19

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Houston 8, NY Yankees 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Miami 107, Orlando 98

Chicago 111, Atlanta 93

Milwaukee 118, Minnesota 96

Denver 110, Portland 104

Dallas 102, LA Clippers 87



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3 – SO

Montreal 4, Minnesota 0

New Jersey 5, NY Rangers 2

Vancouver 4, St. Louis 3

NY Islanders 3 Winnipeg 1

Calgary 5, Detroit 1

Arizona 5, Nashville 2

Vegas 3, Ottawa 2

Buffalo 3, LA Kings 0



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Kansas City 30, Denver 6

