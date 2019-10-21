Scoreboard roundup — 10/20/19

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vancouver 3, NY Rangers 2

Minnesota 4, Montreal at 3

Washington 5, Chicago 3

Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0

Calgary 2, Anaheim 1



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Jacksonville 27, Cincinnati 17

Green Bay 42, Oakland 24

Buffalo 1, Miami 21

L.A. Rams 37, Atlanta 10.

Minnesota 42, Detroit 30

Indianapolis 30, Houston 23

Arizona 27, NY Giants 21

San Francisco 9, Washington 0

Tennessee 23, L.A. Chargers 20

New Orleans 36, Chicago 25

Baltimore 30, Seattle 16

Dallas 37, Philadelphia 10

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Philadelphia 4, New York 3

LA Galaxy 2, Minnesota 1

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.