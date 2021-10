Scoreboard roundup — 10/21/21

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

LA Dodgers 11, Atlanta 2 (Atlanta leads series 3-2)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta 113, Dallas 87

Miami 137, Milwaukee 95

Golden State 115, LA Clippers 113

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus 3, NY Islanders 2 (OT)

Washington 4, New Jersey 1

Carolina 4, Montreal 1

San Jose 2 Ottawa 1

Florida 4, Colorado 1

Calgary 3, Detroit 0

Winnipeg 5, Anaheim 1

NY Rangers 3, Nashville 1

Vancouver 4, Chicago 1

Edmonton 5, Arizona 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Cleveland 17, Denver 14

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FSMU 55, Tulane 26

