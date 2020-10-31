Scoreboard Roundup — 10/25/20

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

WORLD SERIES

LA Dodgers 4, Tampa Bay 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Buffalo 18, NY Jets 10

Pittsburgh 27, Tennessee 24

Green Bay 35, Houston 20

Cleveland 37, Cincinnati 34

New Orleans 27, Carolina 24

Detroit 23, Atlanta 22

Washington 25, Dallas 3

Tampa Bay 45, Las Vegas 20

Kansas City 43, Denver 16

San Francisco 33, New England 6

LA Chargers 39, Jacksonville 29

Arizona 37, Seattle 34 (OT)

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Los Angeles FC 2, LA Galaxy 0

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.