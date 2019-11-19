Scoreboard roundup — 11/13/19

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Memphis 119, Charlotte 117

Orlando 112, Philadelphia 97

Boston 140, Washington 133

Houston 102, L.A. Clippers 93

Minnesota 129, San Antonio 114

L.A. Lakers 120, Golden State 94

Toronto 114, Portland 106



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY Islanders 5, Toronto 4

Ottawa 4, New Jersey 2

Washington 2, Philadelphia 1 — SO

Dallas 3, Calgary 1

Chicago 5, Vegas 3



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

VCU 84, LSU 82

Ohio St. 76, Villanova 51

Texas Tech 103, Houston Baptist 74

Louisville 91, Indiana St. 62

