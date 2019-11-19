Scoreboard roundup — 11/13/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Memphis 119, Charlotte 117
Orlando 112, Philadelphia 97
Boston 140, Washington 133
Houston 102, L.A. Clippers 93
Minnesota 129, San Antonio 114
L.A. Lakers 120, Golden State 94
Toronto 114, Portland 106
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NY Islanders 5, Toronto 4
Ottawa 4, New Jersey 2
Washington 2, Philadelphia 1 — SO
Dallas 3, Calgary 1
Chicago 5, Vegas 3
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
VCU 84, LSU 82
Ohio St. 76, Villanova 51
Texas Tech 103, Houston Baptist 74
Louisville 91, Indiana St. 62
