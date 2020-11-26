Scoreboard roundup — 11/25/20

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Villanova 76, Boston College 67

Virginia 89, Towson 54

Iowa 97, NC Central 67

Wisconsin 77, E. Illinois 67

Illinois 122, NC A&T 60

Kentucky 81, Morehead St. 45

Michigan St. 83, E. Michigan 67

Texas Tech 101, Northwestern St. 58

West Virginia 79, S. Dakota St. 71

North Carolina 79, Coll. of Charleston 60

Houston 89, Lamar 45

Arizona St. 94, Rhode Island 88

Texas 91, Rio Grande 55

San Diego St. 73, UCLA 58

Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67

Rutgers 86, Sacred Heart 63

Michigan 96, Bowling Green 82

Baylor at Arizona St. (Canceled)

Virginia at Maine (Canceled)

Gardner-Webb at Duke (Postponed)

S. Dakota St. at Creighton (Canceled)

Charlotte at Tennessee (Canceled)

N. Iowa at West Virginia (Canceled)

E. Washington at Oregon (Postponed)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.