Scoreboard roundup — 11/25/20
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Villanova 76, Boston College 67
Virginia 89, Towson 54
Iowa 97, NC Central 67
Wisconsin 77, E. Illinois 67
Illinois 122, NC A&T 60
Kentucky 81, Morehead St. 45
Michigan St. 83, E. Michigan 67
Texas Tech 101, Northwestern St. 58
West Virginia 79, S. Dakota St. 71
North Carolina 79, Coll. of Charleston 60
Houston 89, Lamar 45
Arizona St. 94, Rhode Island 88
Texas 91, Rio Grande 55
San Diego St. 73, UCLA 58
Ohio St. 94, Illinois St. 67
Rutgers 86, Sacred Heart 63
Michigan 96, Bowling Green 82
Baylor at Arizona St. (Canceled)
Virginia at Maine (Canceled)
Gardner-Webb at Duke (Postponed)
S. Dakota St. at Creighton (Canceled)
Charlotte at Tennessee (Canceled)
N. Iowa at West Virginia (Canceled)
E. Washington at Oregon (Postponed)
