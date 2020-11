iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Houston 41, Detroit 25

Washington 41, Dallas 16

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga 102, Kansas 90

Villanova 83, Arizona State 74

Illinois 97, Chicago State 38

West Virginia 78, VCU 66

