Scoreboard roundup — 11/29/21

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia 101, Orlando 96

Denver 120, Miami 111

Houston 102, Oklahoma City 89

Chicago 133, Charlotte 119

Minnesota 100, Indiana 98

Cleveland 114, Dallas 96

Utah 129, Portland 107

New Orleans 123, LA Clippers 104

Final San Antonio 116 Washington 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Seattle 7, Buffalo 4

Arizona 1, Winnipeg 0

Vancouver 2, Montreal 1

Calgary 2, Pittsburgh 1 (SO)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Washington 17, Seattle 15

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga 64, Tarleton St. 55

Texas 73, Sam Houston St. 57

Kentucky 85, Cent. Michigan 57

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.