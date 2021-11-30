Scoreboard roundup — 11/29/21
iStock
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Philadelphia 101, Orlando 96
Denver 120, Miami 111
Houston 102, Oklahoma City 89
Chicago 133, Charlotte 119
Minnesota 100, Indiana 98
Cleveland 114, Dallas 96
Utah 129, Portland 107
New Orleans 123, LA Clippers 104
Final San Antonio 116 Washington 99
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Seattle 7, Buffalo 4
Arizona 1, Winnipeg 0
Vancouver 2, Montreal 1
Calgary 2, Pittsburgh 1 (SO)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Washington 17, Seattle 15
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Gonzaga 64, Tarleton St. 55
Texas 73, Sam Houston St. 57
Kentucky 85, Cent. Michigan 57
