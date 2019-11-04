Scoreboard roundup — 11/3/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana 108, Chicago 95
Miami 129, Houston 100
Sacramento 113, New York 92
L.A. Lakers 103, San Antonio 96
Dallas 131, Cleveland 111
L.A. Clippers 105, Utah 94
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Washington 4, Calgary 2
Chicago 3, Anaheim 2 — OT
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Houston 26, Jacksonville 3
Philadelphia 22, Chicago 14
Kansas City 26, Minnesota 23
Buffalo 24, Washington 9
Pittsburgh 26, Indianapolis 24
Miami 26, NY Jets 18
Carolina 30, Tennessee 20
Seattle 40, Tampa Bay 34 — OT
Oakland 31, Detroit 24
Denver 24, Cleveland 19
L.A. Chargers 26, Green Bay 11
Baltimore 37, New England 20
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.