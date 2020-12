Scoreboard roundup — 12/13/20

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Atlanta 116, Orlando 107

Brooklyn 119, Washington 114

Detroit 99, New York 91

Houston 0, Chicago 0

LA Lakers 131, LA Clippers , 106

Sacramento 121, Portland 106

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Arizona 26, NY Giants 7

Chicago 36, Houston 7

Dallas 30, Cincinnati 7

Denver 32, Carolina 27

Kansas City 33, Miami 27

Tampa Bay 26, Minnesota 14

Tennessee 31, Jacksonville 10

Indianapolis 44, Las Vegas 27

Seattle 40, NY Jets 3

Green Bay 31, Detroit 24

LA Chargers, 20 Atlanta 17

Philadelphia 24, New Orleans 21

Washington 23, San Francisco 15

Buffalo 26, Pittsburgh 15

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa 106 N. Illinois 53

Michigan St. 109, Oakland 91

West Virginia 87, Richmond 71

Ohio St. 67, Cleveland St. 61

Arizona St. 71, Grand Canyon 70

Texas at Baylor (Postponed)

Tarleton State at Kansas (Canceled)

William & Mary at (Postponed)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.