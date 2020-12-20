Scoreboard roundup — 12/14/20
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
Cleveland 116, Indiana 106
New Orleans 114, Miami 92
Toronto 112, Charlotte 109
Dallas 128, Milwaukee 112
Memphis 123, Minnesota 104
Utah 111, Phoenix 92
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore 45, Cleveland 42
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Rutgers 74, Maryland 60
Marquette 89, Creighton 84
Idaho at Gonzaga (Canceled)
DePaul at Villanova (Postponed)
