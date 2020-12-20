Scoreboard roundup — 12/14/20

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Cleveland 116, Indiana 106

New Orleans 114, Miami 92

Toronto 112, Charlotte 109

Dallas 128, Milwaukee 112

Memphis 123, Minnesota 104

Utah 111, Phoenix 92



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Baltimore 45, Cleveland 42



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Rutgers 74, Maryland 60

Marquette 89, Creighton 84

Idaho at Gonzaga (Canceled)

DePaul at Villanova (Postponed)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.