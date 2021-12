Scoreboard roundup — 12/14/21

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Golden State 105, New York 96

Brooklyn 131, Toronto 129 (OT)

Phoenix 111, Portland 107 (OT)

Detroit at Chicago (Postponed)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 5, Montreal 2

Vegas 4, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Philadelphia 6, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 8, Florida 2

Detroit 2, NY Islanders 1

Buffalo 4, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4, Dallas 1

Toronto 5, Edmonton 1

Colorado 4, NY Rangers 2

Vancouver 4, Columbus 3

Seattle 3, San Jose 1

Calgary at Nashville (Postponed)

Carolina at Minnesota (Postponed)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke 103, SC State 62

Memphis 92, Alabama 78

Auburn 70, North Alabama 44

Houston 71, Louisiana-Lafayette 56

Texas 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31

Tennessee 96, SC-Upstate 52

LSU 89, Northwestern St. 49

Texas Tech 75, Arkansas St. 62

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.