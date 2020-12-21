Scoreboard roundup — 12/15/20

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

Philadelphia 108, Boston 99

Houston 112, San Antonio 98

Sacramento 114, Golden State 113

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tennessee 79, Appalachian St. 38

Wisconsin 77, Loyola of Chicago 63

Illinois 92, Minnesota 65

Florida St. 74, Georgia Tech 61

Virginia Tech 66, Clemson 60

Wisconsin 77, Ohio St. 63

Tarleton State at Baylor (Postponed)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.