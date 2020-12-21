Scoreboard roundup — 12/15/20
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON
Philadelphia 108, Boston 99
Houston 112, San Antonio 98
Sacramento 114, Golden State 113
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tennessee 79, Appalachian St. 38
Wisconsin 77, Loyola of Chicago 63
Illinois 92, Minnesota 65
Florida St. 74, Georgia Tech 61
Virginia Tech 66, Clemson 60
Wisconsin 77, Ohio St. 63
Tarleton State at Baylor (Postponed)
