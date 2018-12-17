Scoreboard roundup — 12/16/18
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Brooklyn 144, Atlanta 127
Philadelphia 128, Cleveland 105
Indiana 110, NY Knicks 99
Washington 128, L.A. Lakers 110
Sacramento 120, Dallas 113
Miami 102, New Orleans 96
Denver 95, Toronto 86
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
OT Vegas 4, NY Rangers 3
Carolina 3, Arizona 0
Calgary 7, St. Louis 2
Buffalo 4, Boston 2
OT Winnipeg 5, Tampa Bay 4
San Jose 7, Chicago 3
Vancouver 4, Edmonton 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Tennessee 17, NY Giants 0
Baltimore 20, Tampa Bay 12
Chicago 24, Green Bay 17
Buffalo 14, Detroit 13
Minnesota 41, Miami 17
Cincinnati 30, Oakland 16
Atlanta 40, Arizona 14
Indianapolis 23, Dallas 0
Washington 16, Jacksonville 13
OT San Francisco 26, Seattle 23
Pittsburgh 17, New England 10
Philadelphia 30, L.A. Rams 23
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(9) Michigan St. 104, Green Bay 83
(24) Houston 68, Saint Louis 64
