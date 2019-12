Scoreboard roundup — 12/16/19

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 133, Detroit 119

Toronto 133, Cleveland 113

Oklahoma City 109, Chicago 106

Dallas 120 Milwaukee, 116

Memphis 118, Miami 111

Houston 109, San Antonio 107

Portland 111, Phoenix 110



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Columbus 3, Washington 0

Florida 6, Ottawa 1

Nashville 5, NY Rangers 2

St. Louis 5, Colorado 2

Edmonton 2, Dallas 1



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Tech 71, Southern Miss. 65

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.