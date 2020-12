Scoreboard roundup — 12/16/20

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PRESEASON

New York 100, Cleveland 93

Chicago 124, Oklahoma City 103

Denver 126, Portland 95

LA Lakers 112, Phoenix 107

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Villanova 85, Butler 66

Texas 79, Sam Houston St. 63

Purdue 67, Ohio St. 60

Duke 75, Notre Dame 65

N. Iowa at Wisconsin (Canceled)

Virginia at Wake Forest (Postponed)

NC State at Louisville (Postponed)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.