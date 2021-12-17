Scoreboard roundup — 12/16/21
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana 122, Detroit 113
Brooklyn 114, Philadelphia 105
New York 116, Houston 103
Phoenix 118, Washington 98
Chicago at Toronto (Postponed)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 2, Ottawa 1
Carolina 5, Detroit 3
Los Angeles 4, Florida 1
Montreal 3, Philadelphia 2 (SO)
Vegas 5, New Jersey 3
NY Islanders 3, Boston 1
Nashville 5, Colorado 2
Buffalo 3, Minnesota 2 (SO)
Edmonton 5, Columbus 2
Vancouver 5, San Jose 2
Toronto at Calgary 9 (Postponed)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Kansas City 34, LA Chargers 28 (OT)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke 92, Appalachian St. 67
