Scoreboard roundup — 12/17/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana 105, L.A. Lakers 102
Charlotte 110, Sacramento 102
New York 143, Atlanta 120
Brooklyn 108, New Orleans 101 (OT)
Utah 109, Orlando 102
L.A. Clippers 120, Phoenix 99
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Los Angeles 4, Boston 3 (OT)
Nashville 8, NY Islanders 3
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3 (OT)
Toronto 5, Buffalo 3
Columbus 5, Detroit 3
Carolina 6, Winnipeg 3
Pittsburgh 4, Calgary 1
Montreal 3, Vancouver 1
Vegas 3, Minnesota 2
Arizona 3, San Jose 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ohio St. 80, SE Missouri 48
Dayton 71, North Texas 58
Florida St. 98, North Florida 81
Washington 81, Seattle 59
