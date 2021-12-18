ABC-National Sports 

Scoreboard roundup — 12/18

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Miami         115  Orlando      105
Denver        133  Atlanta      115
Golden State  111  Boston       107
OT  New Orleans   116  Milwaukee    112
San Antonio   128  Utah         126
Portland      125  Charlotte    116
Memphis       124  Sacramento   105
Minnesota     110  L.A. Lakers  92

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
OT  Pittsburgh   3  Buffalo       2
SO  Vegas        3  N-Y Rangers   2
Washington   5  Winnipeg      2
St. Louis    4  Dallas        1
OT  Nashville    3  Chicago       2
OT  Arizona      6  Anaheim       5

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Creighton  79  (9)Villanova  59

 

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.