Scoreboard roundup — 12/19/20

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Utah 111, Atlanta 106

Final Milwaukee 111, L.A. Lakers 104

Final San Antonio 118, Brooklyn 105

Houston 122, L.A. Clippers 117

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY Islanders 3, Boston 2 — SO

Columbus 3, Los Angeles 2 — OT

Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 1

Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3 — OT

Ottawa 5, Nashville 4 — OT

Chicago 4, Winnipeg 1

Montreal 4, Calgary 3 — OT

Carolina 3, Colorado 1

Minnesota 8, Arizona 5

Vancouver 5, Vegas 4 — OT

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke 86, Wofford 57

Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48

Auburn 79, NC State 73

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.