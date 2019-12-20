Scoreboard roundup — 12/19/20
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Final Utah 111, Atlanta 106
Final Milwaukee 111, L.A. Lakers 104
Final San Antonio 118, Brooklyn 105
Houston 122, L.A. Clippers 117
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NY Islanders 3, Boston 2 — SO
Columbus 3, Los Angeles 2 — OT
Philadelphia 6, Buffalo 1
Dallas 4, Tampa Bay 3 — OT
Ottawa 5, Nashville 4 — OT
Chicago 4, Winnipeg 1
Montreal 4, Calgary 3 — OT
Carolina 3, Colorado 1
Minnesota 8, Arizona 5
Vancouver 5, Vegas 4 — OT
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke 86, Wofford 57
Seton Hall 52, Maryland 48
Auburn 79, NC State 73
