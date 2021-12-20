Scoreboard roundup — 12/19/21
iStock
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Sacramento 121, San Antonio 114
Detroit 100, Miami 90
Portland 105, Memphis 100
Phoenix 137, Charlotte 106
Chicago 115, LA Lakers 110
Minnesota 111, Dallas 105
New Orleans at Philadelphia (Postponed)
Cleveland at Atlanta (Postponed)
Denver at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m. (Postponed)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vegas 4 N-Y Islanders 3 (SO)
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2
Pittsburgh 3, New Jersey 2
Los Angeles 3, Washington 2
Boston at Ottawa (Postponed)
Nashville at Carolina (Postponed)
Toronto at Seattle (Postponed)
Arizona at Vancouver (Postponed)
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Buffalo 31, Carolina 14
Dallas 21, NY Giants 6
Detroit 30, Arizona 12
Houston 30, Jacksonville 16
Miami 31, NY Jets 24
Pittsburgh 19, Tennessee 13
Cincinnati 15, Denver 10
San Francisco 31, Atlanta 13
Green Bay 31, Baltimore 30
New Orleans 9, Tampa Bay 0
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa St. 77, SE Louisiana 54
Texas 60, Stanford 53
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.