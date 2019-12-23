Scoreboard roundup — 12/22/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Toronto 110 Dallas 107
Boston 119 Charlotte 93
Milwaukee 117 Indiana 89
Oklahoma City 118 L.A. Clippers 112
Denver 128, L.A. Lakers 104
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NY Rangers 5, Anaheim 1
Calgary 5, Dallas 1
Arizona 5, Detroit 2
Vegas 3, San Jose 1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
NY Giants 41, Washington 35 — OT
Miami 38, Cincinnati 35 — OT
New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28
NY Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10
Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15
Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6
Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12
Oakland 24, L.A. Chargers 17
Denver 27, Detroit 17
Arizona 27, Seattle 13
Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9
Kansas City 26, Chicago 3
