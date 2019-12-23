Scoreboard roundup — 12/22/19

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Toronto 110 Dallas 107

Boston 119 Charlotte 93

Milwaukee 117 Indiana 89

Oklahoma City 118 L.A. Clippers 112

Denver 128, L.A. Lakers 104

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY Rangers 5, Anaheim 1

Calgary 5, Dallas 1

Arizona 5, Detroit 2

Vegas 3, San Jose 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

NY Giants 41, Washington 35 — OT

Miami 38, Cincinnati 35 — OT

New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28

NY Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10

Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15

Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6

Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12

Oakland 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Denver 27, Detroit 17

Arizona 27, Seattle 13

Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9

Kansas City 26, Chicago 3

