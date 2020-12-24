Scoreboard roundup — 12/23/20
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cleveland 121, Charlotte 114
Orlando 113, Miami 107
Indiana 121, New York 107
Philadelphia 113, Washington 107
New Orleans 113, Toronto 99
Boston 122, Milwaukee 121
San Antonio 131, Memphis 119
Minnesota 111, Detroit 101
Atlanta 124, Chicago 104
Sacramento 124, Denver 122 (OT)
Utah 120 Portland 100
Phoenix 106, Dallas 102
Oklahoma City at Houston (Postponed)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Villanova 85, Marquette 68
Tennessee 80, SC-Upstate 60
Ohio St. 80, Rutgers 68
Creighton 66, Xavier 61
Illinois 98, Penn St. 81
UCLA at Oregon (Postponed)
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.