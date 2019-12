iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 132 Washington 102

Final New York 94 Brooklyn 82

Final Memphis 110 Oklahoma City 97

Final Dallas 102 San Antonio 98

Final 2OT Minnesota 105 Sacramento 104

Final Utah 121 Portland 115

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.