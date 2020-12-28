Scoreboard roundup — 12/26/20

iStock

By ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from the weekend’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Dallas 124, LA Clippers 73

New Orleans 98, San Antonio 95

Charlotte 106, Brooklyn 104

Orlando 120, Washington 113

Cleveland 118, Philadelphia 94

New York 130, Milwaukee 110

Indiana 108, Boston 107

Golden State 129, Chicago 128

Phoenix 116, Sacramento 100

LA Lakers 127, Minnesota 91



NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Baltimore 27, NY Giants 13

Chicago 41, Jacksonville 17

Cincinnati 37, Houston 31

Kansas City 17, Atlanta 14

NY Jets 23, Cleveland 16

Pittsburgh 28, Indianapolis 24

Carolina 20, Washington 13

LA Chargers 19, Denver 16

Dallas 37, Philadelphia 17

Seattle 20, LA Rams 9

Green Bay 40, Tennessee 14

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.