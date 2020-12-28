Scoreboard roundup — 12/26/20
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from the weekend’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Dallas 124, LA Clippers 73
New Orleans 98, San Antonio 95
Charlotte 106, Brooklyn 104
Orlando 120, Washington 113
Cleveland 118, Philadelphia 94
New York 130, Milwaukee 110
Indiana 108, Boston 107
Golden State 129, Chicago 128
Phoenix 116, Sacramento 100
LA Lakers 127, Minnesota 91
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Baltimore 27, NY Giants 13
Chicago 41, Jacksonville 17
Cincinnati 37, Houston 31
Kansas City 17, Atlanta 14
NY Jets 23, Cleveland 16
Pittsburgh 28, Indianapolis 24
Carolina 20, Washington 13
LA Chargers 19, Denver 16
Dallas 37, Philadelphia 17
Seattle 20, LA Rams 9
Green Bay 40, Tennessee 14
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.