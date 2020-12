Scoreboard roundup — 12/29/20

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:



NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

New York 95, Cleveland 86

Boston 116, Indiana 111

Chicago 115, Washington 107

Philadelphia 100, Toronto 93

Golden State 116, Detroit 106

Milwaukee 144, Miami 97

Orlando 118, Oklahoma City 107

Sacramento 125, Denver 115

LA Clippers 124, Minnesota 101

Phoenix 11, New Orleans 86



TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Oklahoma St. 37, Miami 34

Texas 55, Colorado 23



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Gonzaga 112, Dixie State 67

Baylor 93, Cent. Arkansas 56

West Virginia 73, Northeastern 51

Iowa 87, Northwestern 72

Texas Tech 79, Incarnate Word 51

Rutgers 81, Purdue 76

Clemson 77, Florida St. 67

Virginia Tech 80, Miami 78

Tulsa 65, Houston 64

Texas A&M-CC at Texas (Canceled)

Buffalo at West Virginia (Canceled)

Pittsburgh at Duke (Postponed)

