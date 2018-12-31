Scoreboard roundup — 12/30/18

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando 109, Detroit 107

Minnesota 113, Miami 104

Toronto 95, Chicago 89

Dallas 105, Oklahoma City 103

Portland 129, Philadelphia 95

L.A. Lakers 121, Sacramento 114

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Vegas 5, Arizona 1

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

New England 38, NY Jets 3

Detroit 31, Green Bay 0

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 32

Houston 20, Jacksonville 3

Dallas 36, NY Giants 35

Buffalo 42, Miami 17

Carolina 33, New Orleans 14

Chicago 24, Minnesota 10

Baltimore 26, Cleveland 24

Seattle 27, Arizona 24

L.A. Chargers 23, Denver 9

L.A. Rams 48, San Francisco 32

Philadelphia 24, Washington 0

Kansas City 35, Oakland 3

Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 13

Indianapolis 33, Tennessee 17

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(2) Michigan 74, Binghamton 52

