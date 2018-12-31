Scoreboard roundup — 12/30/18
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Orlando 109, Detroit 107
Minnesota 113, Miami 104
Toronto 95, Chicago 89
Dallas 105, Oklahoma City 103
Portland 129, Philadelphia 95
L.A. Lakers 121, Sacramento 114
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vegas 5, Arizona 1
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
New England 38, NY Jets 3
Detroit 31, Green Bay 0
Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 32
Houston 20, Jacksonville 3
Dallas 36, NY Giants 35
Buffalo 42, Miami 17
Carolina 33, New Orleans 14
Chicago 24, Minnesota 10
Baltimore 26, Cleveland 24
Seattle 27, Arizona 24
L.A. Chargers 23, Denver 9
L.A. Rams 48, San Francisco 32
Philadelphia 24, Washington 0
Kansas City 35, Oakland 3
Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 13
Indianapolis 33, Tennessee 17
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(2) Michigan 74, Binghamton 52
