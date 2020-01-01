Scoreboard roundup — 12/31/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Boston 109, Charlotte 92
Indiana 115, Philadelphia 97
L.A. Clippers 105, Sacramento 87
Toronto 117, Cleveland 97
Houston 130, Denver 104
San Antonio 117, Golden State 113
Oklahoma City 106, Dallas 101
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
New Jersey 3, Boston 2
N.Y. Islanders 4, Washington 3
Vegas 5, Anaheim 2
Toronto 4, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 6, Buffalo 4
Carolina 3, Montreal 1
Columbus 4, Florida 1
Detroit 2, San Jose 0
Winnipeg 7, Colorado 4
Arizona 3, St. Louis 1
Chicago 5, Calgary 3
Edmonton 7, N-Y Rangers 5
Los Angeles 5, Philadelphia 3
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke 88, Boston College 49
Butler 60, St. John’s 58
Florida St. 70, Georgia Tech 58
