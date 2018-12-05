Scoreboard roundup — 12/4/18
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores for Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana 96, Chicago 90
Orlando 105, Miami 90
Dallas 111, Portland 102
Sacramento 122, Phoenix 105
Utah 139, San Antonio 105
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Winnipeg 3, NY Islanders 1
Florida 5, Boston 0
Calgary 9, Columbus 6
Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 3
Montreal 5, Ottawa 2
SO Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 5
OT Toronto 4, Buffalo 3
Vegas 5, Washington 3
Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2
Arizona 2, L.A. Kings 1
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(2) Kansas 72, Wofford 47
(5) Michigan 62, Northwestern 60
(8) Auburn 67, UNC-Asheville 41
(22) Mississippi St. 90, McNeese St. 77
(25) Furman 98, Elon 77
