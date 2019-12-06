Scoreboard roundup — 12/5/19

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 119, Philadelphia 113

Denver 129, New York 92

Houston 119, Toronto 109

Phoenix 139, New Orleans 132 — OT



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Chicago 4, Boston 3 — OT

Carolina 3, San Jose 2 — SO

NY Rangers 3, Columbus 2

Colorado 3, Montreal 2

NY Islanders 3, Vegas 2 — OT

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 1

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2 — OT

Calgary 4, Buffalo 3

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Auburn 81, Furman 78 — OT

