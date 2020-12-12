Scoreboard roundup — 12/6/20
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Cleveland 41, Tennessee 35
Detroit 34, Chicago 30
Indianapolis 26, Houston 20
Las Vegas 31, NY Jets 28
Miami 19, Cincinnati 7
Minnesota 27, Jacksonville 24 (OT)
New Orleans 21, Atlanta 16
LA Rams 38, Arizona 28
NY Giants 17, Seattle 12
Green Bay 30, Philadelphia 16
New England 45, LA Chargers 0
Kansas City 22, Denver 16
TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Southern Cal 38, Washington St. 13
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
West Virginia 80, Georgetown 71
Villanova 68, Texas 64
Texas Tech 81, Grambling St. 40
Georgia Tech 79, Kentucky 62
Michigan St. 79, W. Michigan 61
Elon at Duke (Postponed)
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Columbus 1, New England 0
