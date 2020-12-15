Scoreboard roundup — 12/9/20

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wisconsin 73, Rhode Island 62

Richmond 78, N. Iowa 68

Baylor 83, Stephen F. Austin 52

Texas 74, Texas State 53

Texas Tech 51, Abilene Christian 44

Florida St. 69, Indiana 67

Michigan St.at Virginia (Postponed)

Sam Houston St. at Houston (Postponed)

Robert Morris at West Virginia (Canceled)

UT Martin at Tennessee (Canceled)

Louisville at Wisconsin (Postponed)

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.