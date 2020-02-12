Scoreboard roundup — 2/11/20

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 126, Chicago 114

Philadelphia 110, L.A. Clippers 103

New Orleans 138, Portland 117

San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106

Houston 116, Boston 105



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo 3, Detroit 2

NY Islanders 5, Philadelphia 3

Florida 5, New Jersey 3

Tampa Bay 2, Pittsburgh 1 — OT

Toronto 3, Arizona 2 — OT

Minnesota 4, Vegas 0

NY Rangers 4, Winnipeg 1

Dallas 4, Carolina 1

Colorado 3, Ottawa 0

Edmonton 5, Chicago 3

St. Louis 1, Anaheim 1 — game postponed



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dayton 81, Rhode Island 67

Maryland 72, Nebraska 70

Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 64

Penn St. 88, Purdue 76

Michigan St. 70, Illinois 69

LSU 82, Missouri 78

San Diego St. 82, New Mexico 59

