Scoreboard roundup — 2/11/21
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Boston 120, Toronto 106
Miami 101, Houston 94
Indiana 111, Detroit 95
Golden State 111, Orlando 105
Portland 118, Philadelphia 114
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Florida 5, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh 4, NY Islanders 3
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1
Columbus 6, Chicago 5
Edmonton 3, Montreal 0
Nashville 3, Detroit 2
Carolina 5, Dallas 3
Anaheim 1, Vegas 0
Calgary 3, Vancouver 1
Los Angeles 6, San Jose 2
New Jersey at Philadelphia (Postponed)
Washington at Buffalo (Postponed)
St. Louis at Minnesota (Postponed)
Arizona at Colorado (Postponed)
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Southern Cal 69, Washington 54
Minnesota 71, Purdue 68
Gonzaga at Santa Clara (Postponed)
Illinois at Michigan (Postponed)
