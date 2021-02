Scoreboard roundup — 2/14/21

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 104, Boston 91

San Antonio 122, Charlotte 110

Detroit 123, New Orleans 112

Minnesota 116, Toronto 112

Portland 121, Dallas 118

Oklahoma City 114, Milwaukee 109

Phoenix 109, Orlando 90

L.A. Clippers 128, Cleveland 111

Memphis 124, Sacramento 110

Denver 122, L.A. Lakers 105

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 6, Washington 3

Vegas 1, Colorado 0

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers 6 p.m. (Postponed)



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(3)Michigan 67, (21)Wisconsin 59

Drake 51, (22)Loyola of Chicago 50

Memphis at (8)Houston 1 p.m. (Postponed)

(22)Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St. 6 p.m. (Canceled)

