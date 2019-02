Scoreboard roundup — 2/17/19

iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Team LeBron West 178, Team Giannis East 164



NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 6, NY Rangers 5

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0

New Jersey 4, Buffalo 1

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 1

Florida 6, Montreal 3

Anaheim 5, Washington 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(9) Houston 85, Tulane 50

(11) Michigan St. 62, Ohio St. 44

St. John’s 71, (13) Villanova 65

