Scoreboard roundup — 2/17/22
iStock
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Washington 117, Brooklyn 103
Miami111, Charlotte 107 (2OT)
Dallas 125, New Orleans 118
Philadelphia 123, Milwaukee 120
LA Clippers 142, Houston 111
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Ottawa 3, Buffalo 1
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 5, Philadelphia 3
Montreal3, St. Louis 2 (OT)
Detroit 3, NY Rangers 2 (SO)
NY Islanders 4, Boston 1
Winnipeg 5, Seattle 3
Columbus 7, Chicago 4
Edmonton 7, Anaheim 3
Vancouver 5, San Jose 4 (OT)
TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Arizona 83, Oregon St. 69
UCLA 76, Washington St. 56
Houston 70, UCF 52
Southern Cal 79, Washington 69
Murray St. 91, Austin Peay 56
