iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Calgary 5, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 5, Columbus 1

Chicago 8, Ottawa 7

Colorado 3, Vegas 0

OT Boston 6, San Jose 5

Washington 3, L.A. Kings 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(3) Virginia 64, (20) Virginia Tech 58

(22) Wisconsin 64, Illinois 58

(23) Kansas St. 65, West Virginia 51

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.