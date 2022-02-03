Scoreboard roundup — 2/2/22
iStock
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Washington 106, Philadelphia 103
Orlando 119, Indiana 118
Boston 113, Charlotte 107
Memphis 120, New York 108
Houston 115, Cleveland 104
Oklahoma City 120 Dallas 114 (OT)
Sacramento 112, Brooklyn 101
Utah 108, Denver 104
LA Lakers 99, Portland 94
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Seattle 3, NY Islanders 0
Edmonton 5, Washington 3
Los Angeles 5, Detroit 3
Calgary 4, Arizona 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago 0
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Purdue 88, Minnesota 73
Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 70
Houston 73, Tulane 62
Illinois 80, Wisconsin 67
Marquette 83, Villanova 73
Xavier 68, Butler 66
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.