Scoreboard roundup — 2/20/19

Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events:

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

OT Chicago 5, Detroit 4

Colorado 7, Winnipeg 1

Calgary 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

SO Boston 3, Vegas 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(8) North Carolina 88, (1) Duke 72

San Diego St. 65, (6) Nevada 57

(10) Michigan St. 71, Rutgers 60

(11) Marquette 79, Butler 69

OT Florida 82, (13) LSU 77

Georgetown 85, (17) Villanova 73

Syracuse 69, (18) Louisville 49

