Scoreboard roundup — 2/20/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
OT Chicago 5, Detroit 4
Colorado 7, Winnipeg 1
Calgary 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
SO Boston 3, Vegas 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(8) North Carolina 88, (1) Duke 72
San Diego St. 65, (6) Nevada 57
(10) Michigan St. 71, Rutgers 60
(11) Marquette 79, Butler 69
OT Florida 82, (13) LSU 77
Georgetown 85, (17) Villanova 73
Syracuse 69, (18) Louisville 49
