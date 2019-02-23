Scoreboard roundup – 2/22/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Friday’s sports events:
INTERLEAGUE
Boston 6, Northeastern University 0 (7 Innings)
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 12, Southeastern University 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle 8, Oakland 1
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Chicago 110, Orlando 109
Toronto 120, San Antonio 117
Charlotte 123, Washington 110
Indiana 126, New Orleans 111
Minnesota 115, N-Y Knicks 104
Detroit 125, Atlanta 122
L.A. Clippers 112, Memphis 106
Denver 114, Dallas 104
Oklahoma City 148, Utah 147 (2OT)
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Columbus 3, Ottawa 0
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
Colorado 5, Chicago 3
Calgary 2, Anaheim 1
Winnipeg 6, Vegas 3
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(21) Iowa 76, Indiana 70 (OT)
(25) Buffalo 80, Kent St. 57
