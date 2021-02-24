Scoreboard roundup — 2/23/21

iStockBy ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Detroit 105, Orlando 93

Cleveland 112, Atlanta 111

Brooklyn 127, Sacramento 118

Golden State 114, New York 106

Philadelphia 109, Toronto 102

Dallas 110, Boston 107

Milwaukee 139, Minnesota 112

Denver 111, Portland 106

LA Clippers 135, Washington 116

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Buffalo 4, New Jersey 1

Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2 (OT)

Chicago 6, Columbus 5 (SO)

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4 (SO)

Nashville 2, Detroit 0

Edmonton 4, Vancouver 3



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Baylor 77, Iowa St. 72

Michigan St. 81, Illinois 72

Kansas St. 62, Oklahoma 57

Villanova 81, St. John’s 58

West Virginia 74, TCU 66

Texas 75, Kansas 72

Georgia Tech 69, Virginia Tech 53

Mississippi 60, Missouri 53

