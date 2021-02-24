Scoreboard roundup — 2/23/21
By ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Detroit 105, Orlando 93
Cleveland 112, Atlanta 111
Brooklyn 127, Sacramento 118
Golden State 114, New York 106
Philadelphia 109, Toronto 102
Dallas 110, Boston 107
Milwaukee 139, Minnesota 112
Denver 111, Portland 106
LA Clippers 135, Washington 116
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Buffalo 4, New Jersey 1
Pittsburgh 3, Washington 2 (OT)
Chicago 6, Columbus 5 (SO)
Ottawa 5, Montreal 4 (SO)
Nashville 2, Detroit 0
Edmonton 4, Vancouver 3
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baylor 77, Iowa St. 72
Michigan St. 81, Illinois 72
Kansas St. 62, Oklahoma 57
Villanova 81, St. John’s 58
West Virginia 74, TCU 66
Texas 75, Kansas 72
Georgia Tech 69, Virginia Tech 53
Mississippi 60, Missouri 53
