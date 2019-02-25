Scoreboard roundup — 2/24/19
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Baltimore 9, Toronto 8
Boston 8, Minnesota 5
Philadelphia 10, Detroit 6
Houston 5, Atlanta 2
Pittsburgh 10, Miami 6
Washington 12, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 5
Houston 10, N.Y. Mets 1
Arizona 12, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 14, Oakland 5
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Orlando 113, Toronto 98
Denver 123, L.A. Clippers 96
N.Y. Knicks 130, San Antonio 118
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Washington 6, N.Y. Rangers 5
Dallas 4, Chicago 3
San Jose 5, Detroit 3
Minnesota 2, St. Louis 1
Calgary 2, Ottawa 1
Arizona 4, Winnipeg 1
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Holy Cross 73, Lehigh 71
UCF 95, SMU 48
IUPUI 79, Green Bay 68
Iona 87, Canisius 80
American 77, Army West Point 66
Xavier 66, (17) Villanova
Illinois St. 67, Drake 60
Quinnipiac 68, Monmouth 56
St. Peter’s 78, Niagara 60
Siena 67, Marist 55
