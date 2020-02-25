Scoreboard roundup — 2/24/20
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Philadelphia 129, Atlanta 112
Orlando 115, Brooklyn 113
Milwaukee 137, Washington 134 — OT
Cleveland 125, Miami 119 — OT
Houston 123, New York 112
Dallas 139, Minnesota 123
Phoenix 131, Utah 111
L.A. Clippers 124, Memphis 97
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Columbus 4, Ottawa 3 — OT
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Kansas 83, Oklahoma St. 58
Florida St. 82, Louisville 67
Texas 67, West Virginia 57
