Scoreboard roundup — 2/25/20
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Indiana 119, Charlotte 80
Milwaukee 108, Toronto 97
Oklahoma City 124, Chicago 122
Denver 115, Detroit 98
Boston 118, Portland 106
L.A. Lakers 118, New Orleans 109
Sacramento 112, Golden State 94
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Philadelphia 4, San Jose 2
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
Dallas 4, Carolina 1
Vancouver 4, Montreal 3 — OT
NY Rangers 4, NY Islanders 3 — OT
Calgary 5, Boston 2
Washington 4, Winnipeg 3 — SO
New Jersey 4, Detroit 1
Minnesota 5, Columbus 4
Nashville 3, Ottawa 2
St. Louis 6, Chicago 5
Florida 2, Arizona 1
Anaheim 4, Edmonton 3 — OT
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Baylor 85, Kansas St. 66
Dayton 62, George Mason 55
Wake Forest 113 Duke 101
Kentucky 69, Texas A&M 60
Auburn 67, Mississippi 58
Michigan St. 78, Iowa 70
Oklahoma 65, Texas Tech 51
San Diego St. 66, Colorado St. 60
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.