iStock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

SUPER BOWL 53

New England 13, L.A. Rams 3

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Memphis 96, N.Y. Knicks 84

Boston 134, Oklahoma City 129

Toronto 121, L.A. Clippers 103

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Boston 1, Washington 0

OT Montreal 4, Edmonton 3

Calgary 4, Carolina 3



TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(14) Villanova 77, Georgetown 65

(17) Purdue 73, Minnesota 63

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.